Kate Middleton added a modern accessory to her latest appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge made another video appearance on Monday evening, taking a virtual tour of Clouds House, an addiction treatment centre in Wiltshire. The online visit, which took place earlier in June, was organised by Kate's patronage Action on Addiction – and as always, she chose a beautiful outfit for the occasion. Wearing a bold red shirt with a statement black collar insert, she appeared to show off her golden tan – and a pretty pair of hoop earrings which she customised for her appearance.

WATCH: Kate virtually visits Clouds House

Kate's pretty accessories are from UK designer Daniella Draper, and can be changed up with a collection of charms such as shells, stars, letters and feathers. This time around, she chose to wear the hoops alone for a more subtle look – but she first wore them during her royal tour of Ireland, when she added adorable shamrocks. We wonder if she has any other add-ons in her collection!

KATE WEARS: Mini Cupid Hoop Earrings, £70, Daniella Draper

The royal is a big fan of the jewellery designer, and also owns a sentimental personalised disc necklace from the brand, which features her three children's initials.

For now, Kate's new shirt remains a mystery – but we can all agree that the bold colour looks gorgeous on the Duchess! She finished her look by pulling her hair back into a half-up style and wearing her usual natural, neutral makeup look.

Wearing her shamrock charms in Ireland

During the video call, the royal was given a tour of Clouds House from her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, by Action on Addiction's CEO Graham Beech, who explained to Kate that the results of a national YouGov poll indicate that addictive behaviours are rising as a result of the pandemic.

She also owns a necklace with her children's initials from Daniella Draper

The Duchess said: "The worrying thing is, it is all those people who aren't necessarily reaching out who are struggling, who perhaps don't feel they can reach out. Or the fact that maybe they haven't realised that addictive behaviours have sort of established, particularly if it's the first time - and it's those people who aren't necessarily being vocal about it. It's making sure that they know they can reach out and that you are here to help and support them in this very difficult time."

