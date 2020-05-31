The Queen's coronation shoes have been given a modern makeover - and you can buy them Shop the Queen's crystal-encrusted shoes...

Tuesday 2 June marks the 67th anniversary of the Queen's coronation, which saw Her Majesty wear an incredible pair of gold heels for one of the most important moments of her life. Royal fans will be delighted to hear that they can soon replicate the iconic outfit, as Roger Vivier is launching the sandals in the Spring/Summer 2020 collection as a tribute to the historical event. We spoke to Creative Director Gherardo Felloni about why he wanted to bring back the unique design almost seven decades later.

The Queen wore a white embroidered gown by Sir Norman Hartnell at her coronation in 1953

Back in 1953, the then 25-year-old stepped out at Westminster Abbey in a white gown embroidered with the national and Commonwealth floral emblems courtesy of British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell. And who can forget her stunning footwear designed by Roger Vivier? The Queen accessorised with a pair of gold leather sandals which featured a ruby-encrusted heel and the fleur-de-lys motif that matched the St Edward Crown and the Imperial State Crown she wore on the day. Considering she was on her feet for much of the three-hour ceremony, her shoes had to not only be fit for the momentous occasion, but also comfortable.

Her Majesty's gold sandals by Roger Vivier had a ruby-encrusted heel

Speaking of the inspiration behind launching the new shoes, Gherardo told HELLO!: "In every collection, there is always something that pays tribute to the heritage of Roger Vivier and for this collection, I was drawn towards the coronation shoes. This was a historical event, not only for the Maison but also for the world."

WATCH: All about the Queen's 1953 coronation

Gherardo created a modern version while ensuring he included some of the traditional aspects. He said Roger Vivier "made sure that the shoe was fit for royalty by putting jewels all over the heel of the shoe. For my interpretation, I kept the original fleur-de-lys motif but made the silhouette more modern. I also made both a platform and stiletto version, but the heel remains a focal point, which I covered in crystals." The elegant footwear comes in suede or metallic leather, and we have no doubt fans will be quick to get their hands on the black, gold and pink designs.

The new shoes come in black, pink and gold

And this may not be the only royal-inspired shoe the French brand creates; Gherardo also revealed how he would design a pair of shoes for the Duchess of Cambridge. “Certainly, an elegant and feminine shoe, probably precious and in a strong colour,” he said. We'll be keeping a close eye!

