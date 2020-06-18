Why Meghan Markle wears her shoes one size too big This genius trick is used by lots of celebs

Ever since her engagement to Prince Harry was first announced way back in 2017, the Duchess of Sussex swiftly became one of the world's foremost style icons. Her trademark chic-with-a-quirky-twist looks have gone down a hit with fashion fans around the globe, and 'the Meghan effect' has lead to mass sell-outs of her style picks. However, there's one detail that even avid Meghan fans may be a little perplexed by - the Duchess is often spotted wearing shoes that appear too big for her.

Meghan often wears her shoes a size too large

Look closely at pictures of Meghan at official events and it's easy to see her shoes often gape slightly around her feet. Memorably, the black high heeled court shoes she wore for her debut at Royal Ascot appeared too large. However, there's a simple reason behind this - comfort!

Meghan's Manolo Blahnik BB pumps run a little large on her

HELLO!'s fashion editor Rachel Story tells us that it's not uncommon for stars and royals to do this. "Celebrities often size up for red carpets or other events - mainly to avoid blisters," she says. "Plus, it's all about how the shoes feel when you try them on and walk around in them, rather than sticking to what size you normally take. Italian shoes often run bigger - I always take a half size smaller. So that could be the case for why some styles, such as Aquazzura, are large on Meghan."

At Royal Ascot, her black heels appeared to leave room at the back

And if you're wondering how Meghan manages to walk in heels that are too big for her, she has another trick up her sleeve. "Some stars have been known to stuff the toe with padding like cotton wool," Rachel says. "And then it can be taken out if you feel you need a bit more room."

The Aquazzura heels Meghan wore to announce her engagement

Other occasions when Meghan wore too-big shoes include the nude strappy sandals she teamed with a white coat while announcing her engagement, and her brown velvet Jimmy Choo 'Romy pumps, worn during her visit to Belfast and to Canada House in London.

