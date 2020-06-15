Loved Meghan Markle's white tuxedo dress? You'll love this new H&M version Get Duchess Meghan's tailored look for less

Meghan Markle just loves a sleeveless blazer dress – it has long been one of the royal's go-to outfits for some of her most prominent engagements. Meghan wore a cream-coloured Grace Wales Bonner creation when she introduced baby Archie to the world and also chose a similar Maggie Marilyn blazer dress – a customised version of the ethically-made brand’s ‘Leap of Faith’ frock – while in New Zealand with Prince Harry.

While both of those dresses are sold out, we’re super excited that high street retailer H&M has a lookalike that you can snap up right now.

Meghan Markle can't resist a tailored blazer dress for summer

The H&M blazer dress has the same chic tailoring that Meghan loves, and is in beige linen which means it’s cool for summer and is easily dressed up or down.

Linen-Blend Dress, £34.99 / $49.99, H&M

And Meghan’s not the only royal who can’t resist a sleeveless blazer dress. Stylish Spanish royal Queen Letizia stepped out for the opening of opera season at Madrid’s royal theatre last summer wearing strappy Manolo Blahnik heels and the tuxedo-style ‘Carli’ blazer dress by Lola Li.

Queen Letizia of Spain went glam in a tuxedo-look blazer dress in Madrid

Letizia’s dress, which is a wrapover style like the H&M look, is no longer available, either, making a lookalike option even more appealing.