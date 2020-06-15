﻿
Loved Meghan Markle's white tuxedo dress? You'll love this new H&M version

Get Duchess Meghan's tailored look for less

Karen Silas

Meghan Markle just loves a sleeveless blazer dress – it has long been one of the royal's go-to outfits for some of her most prominent engagements. Meghan wore a cream-coloured Grace Wales Bonner creation when she introduced baby Archie to the world and also chose a similar Maggie Marilyn blazer dress – a customised version of the ethically-made brand’s ‘Leap of Faith’ frock – while in New Zealand with Prince Harry.

While both of those dresses are sold out, we’re super excited that high street retailer H&M has a lookalike that you can snap up right now.

meghan markle white tuxedo blazer dress

Meghan Markle can't resist a tailored blazer dress for summer

The H&M blazer dress has the same chic tailoring that Meghan loves, and is in beige linen which means it’s cool for summer and is easily dressed up or down.

hm sleeveless blazer dress

Linen-Blend Dress, £34.99 / $49.99, H&M

SHOP UK          SHOP US

And Meghan’s not the only royal who can’t resist a sleeveless blazer dress. Stylish Spanish royal Queen Letizia stepped out for the opening of opera season at Madrid’s royal theatre last summer wearing strappy Manolo Blahnik heels and the tuxedo-style ‘Carli’ blazer dress by Lola Li.

queen letizia white tuxedo blazer dress

Queen Letizia of Spain went glam in a tuxedo-look blazer dress in Madrid

Letizia’s dress, which is a wrapover style like the H&M look, is no longer available, either, making a lookalike option even more appealing.

