Get Kate Middleton's fave New Balance trainers – with a Meghan Markle twist

Sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might be currently separated by thousands of miles, but two of their respective favourite fashion labels are coming together, and we love to see it! The Duchess of Cambridge's go-to trainer brand New Balance has teamed up with one of Meghan’s preferred labels, Staud, for a cool new activewear collaboration. The 24-piece New Balance x Staud collection includes everything from leggings to jackets, but what really caught our attention are the trainers – or as Meghan would say, sneakers – that have a trendy pop of colour and a retro vibe.

The Duchess of Cambridge is famed for wearing New Balance trainers

The New Balance x Staud trainers, available for pre-order to ship in August, feature a suede upper, 1980s and 1990s vibes and a colour block design. We can only wonder if Duchess Kate will add it to her already very cool collection of sneakers.

New Balance x Staud 997, £187, Staud

Staud got a major boost when the Duchess of Sussex wore one of their dresses in September 2019 while visiting South Africa. And now their footwear collab with New Balance is such a hot property that the design is quickly selling out! But thankfully we have some fabulous dupes in case you can’t get your hands on (or better said, your feet into!) a pair.

996 trainers, £75, New Balance

997 Sport, £84, New Balance

FuelCell Echolucent Pride, £110, New Balance

Fresh Foam 1080, £135, New Balance

