Meghan Markle’s £45 sunglasses are back in stock - adds to basket immediately

The £45 black cat-eye sunglasses Meghan Markle wore during her New York City baby shower celebrations are the Air Heart design by Le Specs.
When Meghan Markle stepped out for her New York City baby shower while pregnant with son Archie, one thing we noticed is she looked as glam as ever with her movie star shades. The Duchess of Sussex's oversized sunglasses – the Air Heart model by Le Specs – soon sold out, but the good news is they’re back in stock with a £45 price tag.
Meghan looked super glam in the cat-eye sunglasses while in NYC last year
The acetate and gold-tone sunnies are in a timeless cat-eye silhouette that’s flattering for all face shapes. And the Air Hearts, with their retro Hollywood vibe, have a cool celebrity following, with Olivia Palermo also a fan of the style.
LE SPECS Air Heart sunglasses, £45, Net-a-porter
Meghan was spotted wearing the Le Specs sunglasses in February of last year as she left Manhattan's The Mark Hotel, teaming them with winter-ready black skinny maternity jeans by Hatch and a William Vintage Courrèges coat.
Watch: Pregnant Meghan Markle at The Mark hotel in NYC during her baby shower celebrations
But with the warmer season now in swing, we’re thinking the classic dark shades would look great with just about anything, from blue jeans or a little black dress to a swimsuit!
