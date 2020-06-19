Queen Letizia oozes glamour in vibrant red dress and matching accessories The royal is encouraging tourists to return to Spain

There are many colours that Queen Letizia of Spain can pull off – but red is by far her best one yet. The royal looked sensational in a vibrant satin midi dress from Spanish label Massimo Dutti as she joined her husband King Felipe VI for an important outing on Thursday.

With her brunette locks contrasting beautifully against her bold colour choice, Letizia matched her chic ensemble with a red clutch from Spanish brand Magrit and killer stilettos by Carolina Herrera, as she and Felipe visited the Prado National Museum in Madrid.

Queen Letizia looked stunning in head-to-toe red

The royal couple were on hand to help launch the Spain For Sure campaign, which aims to attract foreign tourists back to the region now that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over in the country.

The objective is to reach a diverse audience in order to generate interest in the county and deliver the message that Spain is a safe destination for travel. The campaign also involves prominent Spanish personalities, including tennis ace Rafael Nadal, who have taken part in a video to promote confidence in the country.



It's not just bold colours that have made their way into Letizia's wardrobe. Last week, the royal looked summer-ready when she stepped out in a gorgeous white suit for a visit to a sports centre in Madrid. Letizia chose to wear wide-leg, cropped white trousers and a matching blazer layered over a pretty cream polka dot top.

The royal couple are encouraging tourists to return to Spain

She finished off the look with what appeared to be her neutral espadrilles from Mint & Rose, which she paired with a white lace dress for another pretty summer outfit back in 2018. The comfortable footwear is favoured by royals such as Duchesses Kate and Meghan and with their elegant, laid back style that is perfect for day or night, we can see why!

