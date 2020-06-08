Queen Letizia's stunning white suit was missing a very important accessory The Spanish royal has carried this accessory for the past few months

Queen Letizia's summer style was in full swing on Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous white suit for a visit to a sports centre in Madrid - but fans may have noticed a very important change to her usual outfit. The Spanish royal joined her husband King Felipe VI of Spain at the High Performance Center at Consejo Superior de Deportes Facilities where the pair met several athletes on the track field who were pictured wearing protective face masks - unlike the royals!

Queen Letizia wore a gorgeous white suit and carried her mask in her hand

Letizia chose to wear wide-leg, cropped white trousers and a matching blazer layered over a pretty cream polka dot top. We've tracked down a very similar Phase Eight suit from John Lewis and both parts are in the sale. The wide-leg trousers cost just £65, down from £89, while the fitted jacket features a contrasting button and has a new price tag of £75, reduced from £110.

PHOTOS: Royal ladies love summer espadrilles! See how to style them

She finished off the look with what appear to be her neutral espadrilles from Mint & Rose, which she paired with a white lace dress for another pretty summer outfit back in 2018. The comfortable footwear is favoured by royals such as Duchesses Kate and Meghan and with their elegant, laid back style that is perfect for day or night, we can see why! The 47-year-old wore her dark hair down in a sleek straight style and opted for minimal accessories.

Phase Eight white blazer, was £89 now £65, and trousers, were £110 now £75, John Lewis

However, she ditched the staple blue surgical mask that has become part of her usual outfits over the past few months, with photos showing the royal clutching it in her hand instead. Last week, Letizia wore one for her outings to the National Library of Spain and the Coslada Transport Center, so perhaps her decision to relax her protective equipment is a nod to Spain easing its lockdown measures and starting to return to normality following the COVID-19 crisis.

READ: Queen Letizia's Perricone diet revealed – what the Spanish royal eats

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.