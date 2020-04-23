Queen Letizia has been carrying out her royal duties from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and doesn't she look incredible in her chic lockdown style? Royal fans have been loving catching a glimpse of her smart-casual outfits as she takes part in video conferences alongside her husband King Felipe VI.

Queen Letizia opted for all-black and flat shoes

The latest ensemble the Spanish royal was pictured wearing was an all-black outfit that included a black V-neck blouse, plain trousers and a black and white pinstripe blazer. Perhaps most surprising was her choice of footwear - Letizia tends to opt for sky-scraper heels during public appearances, but she ditched them in favour of more comfortable flats for her home attire. We don't blame her!

Letizia wore her dark hair in a sleek and straight style and opted for minimal makeup as the pair got involved in several conferences from their home, Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid. On Wednesday, the king and queen began by talking to managers of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology and the Medical Profession Forum, giving fans a glimpse inside the lavish wood-panelled interior of their home office. The spacious room featured a stunning fireplace, several bookcases and a large blue and cream embroidered carpet, sitting beneath a round wooden table where the pair could organise their work documents. Following the first meeting, Letizia moved to a very modern part of the palace to talk to those at the Gregorio Maranon Maternal and Child Hospital - the all-white decor and sleek white and silver chairs were a vast contrast to the previous meeting room!

The royals are among the millions of people across the globe adjusting to life under lockdown and this is not the first time Letizia has wowed fans with her working from home style. This week alone, the 47-year-old has rocked a white top with a jazzy monochrome checked blazer, and brightened up her plain black jacket with a snake-print top. We can't wait to see more of her lockdown wardrobe...

