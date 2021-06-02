Queen Letizia's healthy daily diet revealed: what the royal eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner Letizia's anti-inflammation diet is fit for a Queen

Queen Letizia of Spain is unquestionably one of the most elegant royals in the world. King Felipe VI's wife reportedly ensures she's healthy from the inside out by following a special diet focused on sustainable eating habits and lots of nutrient-rich ingredients.

The royal, 48, is reportedly a keen follower of the Perricone Diet, which focuses on inner wellbeing and encourages the consumption of foods that reduce inflammation. The diet, created by dermatologist Nicholas Perricone, MD, also boasts anti-ageing properties and multiple benefits for the skin – where do we sign up?

With its antioxidant-rich food suggestions like fresh fish and iron-rich vegetables, the Perricone Diet is similar to the 'Sirtfood Diet', loved by celebrities like Adele. Aimed to be more of a lifestyle choice than an aid to quickly shed weight, it's no wonder the Perricone Diet is fit for a Queen.

The Perricone regime is thought to be one of the healthiest in the world, focusing on long-term wellbeing rather than weight loss. Luckily for Letizia, the typical Mediterranean diet, rich in vegetables and healthy oils, lends itself perfectly to it! Read on to find out how to get Letizia's glow…

Queen Letizia is reportedly a fan of the Perricone diet

What does Queen Letizia eat for breakfast?

The Perricone diet is packed full of nutrient-dense foods and lean proteins, according to Everyday Health. Freshwater fish like salmon, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids, should be eaten in abundance, as well as raw foods rich in antioxidants such as berries.

A typical breakfast for Letizia might be a freshly blended smoothie followed by an egg white omelette and smoked salmon. Yum!

Freshwater fish like salmon is a staple of the Perricone diet

What does Queen Letizia eat for lunch?

Food on the Perricone diet is always simple, nutritious and above all healthy, so salads, grilled vegetables and, you guessed it, even more fish are recommended for lunch and dinner.

A typical lunch might be grilled white fish on a bed of leafy greens, topped off with olive oil and fresh lemon juice. Simplicity is key!

What does Queen Letizia drink?

Followers of the Perricone diet are encouraged to drink up to 3 litres of water a day – yes, that is over 12 glasses. If the clear stuff doesn’t float your boat, green tea is recommended due to its antioxidant properties. And it's no surprise that alcohol is frowned upon!

What does Queen Letizia snack on?

Healthy snacks like hazelnuts, plain yogurt, green apples, berries and olives are all part of the diet.

Berries are packed full of antioxidants

What food does Queen Letizia avoid?

Sadly for the carb-lovers among us, there are many foods that should be avoided if you're following the Perricone plan. Refined sugars are a major no-go, as are saturated fats, bread, pasta, beef and hard cheeses. We might have to turn a blind eye to this rule…

