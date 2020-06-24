Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in summer dress as she gives glimpse at beautiful country home Amelia's royal style is always on point

Lady Amelia Windsor has shared another beautiful photo from the family home where she's self isolating - and we're in love with her frothy white summer dress. The royal, who is believed to have been staying with her parents in Cambridgeshire since the coronavirus lockdown, posed in front of a mirror in the pretty snap, simply captioning it: "Mel in the mirror."

Amelia wore a beautiful white summer dress in her latest Instagram photo

It seems that Amelia has also given royal fans another glimpse at her family's home, showing the window pane-style mirror, potted plants and white-washed brickwork. She teamed her floaty dress with a golden tan, natural makeup and her shoulder-length golden blonde hair.

Amelia has been sharing a number of updates with her followers during the lockdown, including plenty of colourful outfits.

Earlier in June, she posed in her garden in a neon pink crochet mini dress with cut-out details at the waistline. Speaking of her dress' eco credentials, she captioned her snap: "@cro_che_ dresses are handmade by independent female artisans around the world - they work from home allowing them to be with their family and not travel to big cities to work in crowded and often unsafe factories.”

"[The] crochet technique allows for little to zero waste and creates a gorgeous pattern. Love this dress and its story," she added.

Wearing an eco-friendly crochet mini dress

Amelia is the youngest daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli, who is a historian at the University of Cambridge. She has two older siblings - Edward Windsor, whose title is Lord Downpatrick, and Lady Marina Windsor.

Amelia wowed at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

As a regular at fashion shows as much as at high society weddings and royal get-togethers, her style is always one to watch! Remember her gorgeous pink dress at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding? We'd love to see her wear it again...