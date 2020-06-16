Lady Amelia Windsor is well known as one of the most stylish members of the royal family, and her lockdown wardrobe is just as gorgeous as we would expect! The fashion model took to Instagram to share another outfit on Monday, posing in a neon pink crochet mini dress with cut-out details at the waistline. Speaking of her dress' eco credentials, she captioned her snap: "@cro_che_ dresses are handmade by independent female artisans around the world - they work from home allowing them to be with their family and not travel to big cities to work in crowded and often unsafe factories.

"[The] crochet technique allows for little to zero waste and creates a gorgeous pattern. Love this dress and its story," she added. Amelia's beautiful summer dress is from artisan brand Cro-chet, and costs £225 – and unsurprisingly, plenty of her fans and followers were quick to comment on the sixties-style silhouette.

"Swinging sixties vibes," one wrote, while another added: "Looove this dress!" Amelia teamed it with her usual tousled blonde waves, some stacked friendship bracelets – just like the beaded styles the Duchess of Sussex loves – and what looks like an impressive garden tan.

It's thought that Amelia, 24, left her London home to self-isolate with her family at their home in Cambridgeshire during the coronavirus lockdown – and her latest Instagram post certainly shows that they have a beautiful garden!

Amelia is the youngest daughter to George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli, who is a historian at the University of Cambridge. She has two older siblings - Edward Windsor, whose title is Lord Downpatrick, and Lady Marina Windsor. As a regular on the front row at fashion events as much as at high society weddings and royal get-togethers, Lady Amelia's style is always one to watch – we wonder what she'll wear next…