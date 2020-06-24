Pippa Middleton has been spotted out in the sunshine with her one-year-old son Arthur in recent weeks, and we've clocked one of her ultra-chic accessories! Duchess Kate's younger sister carries a leather backpack by luxurious brand Kerikit England – and it has the sweetest personal detail. Pippa's roomy bag features her initials on an attached tasselled keyring, which isn't unlike her royal sibling who has also been known to personalise her wardrobe.

Stylish mum Pippa at Wimbledon 2019

We reckon Pippa loves her backpack because it's ultra practical for a mum on the go – it features insulated bottle holders, a waterproof interior and it can be hooked on to a pram clip. It can also be attached to a wheely suitcase for ease when travelling.

Amber Navy Leather Backpack, £295, Kerikit London

Her pick is the 'Amber Navy Leather Backpack', which costs £295, and she also added the 'Warrior' leather keyring, which features her P.M. initials. How lovely is that?

Kate is known to own a personalised piece of jewellery which features her three childrens' initials. The adorable disc necklace is engraved with three small stars and the letters G, C, and L, in honour of Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis.

WATCH: Pippa's style over the years

And like her royal sister-in-law and friend Pippa, the Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of sentimental accessories and jewellery. In the snaps taken of Meghan leaving the Mark Hotel to return home to the UK after her 2019 baby shower, a glistening gold letter 'H' could be seen clearly on her Cuyana Le Sud Leather Weekender bag – proving her husband Prince Harry is never far from her mind. She also owns a number of necklaces that pay tribute to Harry and her son Archie.

Duchess Meghan also owns a personalised bag

Pippa and her royal sister certainly share a similar taste when it comes to childrenswear, too! Little Arthur is often dressed in similar styles to Prince George and Louis – we wonder if the cousins share clothes?