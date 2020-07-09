The Queen's designer launches incredible must-have antiviral gloves Her Majesty is never seen without a pair of Cornelia James gloves

One of The Queen's go-to designers Cornelia James has come to our rescue and put an end to countless searches for gloves that will protect us amid COVID-19 but are still stylish.

Wherever she goes, Her Majesty always wears a pair of beautiful gloves designed by the luxury fashion house, so we imagine she was one of the first to get her hands on Cornelia James' new pair, which are made with antiviral technology HeiQ Viroblock.

MORE: The Queen's glove maker reveals why her Majesty always wears the chic accessory

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen addresses the nation during the coronavirus pandemic

In the current climate, gloves have become a new staple for many people looking for added protection during the current pandemic, but a virus can still remain active on a regular textile for a number of hours.

Thankfully, Cornelia James' pair features a new cotton that has been treated with an antiviral compound, which they claim has been shown to reduce the presence of coronavirus on fabric by 99.99 per cent within 30 minutes. Meaning, the cotton should break down any virus it comes into contact with and stop it from spreading.

Cornelia James has designed antiviral gloves

MORE: The iconic accessory the Queen is never without on rainy days

The technology they use "is a silver-based compound that is applied to the fabric in the mill as part of the finishing process. It has no impact on the physical feel and appearance of the fabric, which is our very own peach soft pure cotton jersey".

At the moment, Cornelia James offers two pairs of gloves in the collection, named Isla and Hera. They have been designed for "everyday living and everyday protection". The gloves are also touch screen friendly and machine washable, with the antiviral technology designed to remain effective through 30 washes.

Priced at £90 per pair, they may seem expensive for gloves, but when they're giving you added protection against a deadly virus, the price seems pretty reasonable to us.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.