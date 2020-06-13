The Queen stuns in jade Stewart Parvin design at Trooping the Colour Her Majesty celebrated her official birthday on Saturday

Saturday was a big day for the Queen as she marked her official birthday at Trooping the Colour. Not only was the venue different, with the parade taking place at Windsor Castle due to COVID-19, but it was also a welcomed return of some colour to Her Majesty's birthday outfit. In 2019, the Queen opted for a more muted look, wearing a pale pink and white tweed design by Angela Kelly, compared to her usual bold colours. So it was wonderful to see that this year she brightened things up, if only a little, in a muted jade outfit by Stewart Parvin. Her Majesty wore a floral silk dress with pleated hem detail, in shades of jade grey and dusty pink, underneath a colour-complimenting coat. She accessorised with a Rachel Trevor-Morgan matching hat and wore a brooch of the Welsh Guards – a diamond leek.

The annual parade has taken place since 1748 to mark the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday. Throughout her reign, the Queen has looked fabulous in many vibrant skirt suits – which has seen colours range from canary yellow to lime green over the years, more often than not accessorised with a broach, pearls and matching hat.

The Queen opted for a Stewart Parvin design for her 94th birthday parade

In 2018, she looked beautiful in a dusty blue skirt suit which featured a sophisticated textured jacket embellished with a faint floral print. The colours matched perfectly with a bow-adorned hat. Her outfit was accessorised with a pearl necklace and earrings. The year before, in 2017 – which also marked her husband Prince Philip's final appearance at Trooping the Colour following his retirement from royal duties – she stood out in a striking green number.

The Queen stunned in royal blue in 2003

Back in 1998, the Queen wore a lovely sunny yellow jacket, which looked fabulous with white gloves and a textured canary-hued hat with a contrasting white lining. A pair of statement pearl earrings and necklace added an elegant touch to her look. Meanwhile, in 2003, she looked a vision in a royal blue patterned blue and white dress teamed with a royal blue jacket, white gloves and a white hat.

