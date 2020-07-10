Kate Middleton just wore the most adorable tennis print dress for her new appearance It's another gorgeous lockdown outfit for the Duchess!

The Duchess of Cambridge has made another virtual appearance, in a clip that was released by Kensington Palace on Friday. Kate, who looked beautiful wearing a green dress from HVN, made an online visit to Bond Primary School in Mitcham, South London, adding an extra surprise by introducing Sir Andy Murray to the children! Teaming her quirky printed dress with her brunette hair in a ponytail style, the royal looked chic and elegant as usual. We wonder if she's had her hair done since the hairdressers have reopened…

Adorably, Kate's dress features tiny female tennis players all over it! How lovely is that? Made from luxurious silk crepe de chine, it features a button-up silhouette and a tie waist - we can't wait to see the Duchess wear it again! Costing £665, it's available to buy from Net A Porter, but selling out quickly.

You can also buy the design in a different print at Farfetch, where it's been reduced in the brand's sale - but we've spotted an amazing affordable dupe at Boden, too. It even has a very similar pattern!

HVN Maria dress, £665, Net A Porter

After chatting to the young tennis fans, Kate told them: "I've got a very important person here that's going to come and join us, that would love to meet you guys and might be able to share some tennis tips as well with you."

SHOP SIMILAR: Clare dress, £51, Boden

The pair then went on to have a chat about life on lockdown, involving the primary school pupils by encouraging them to ask questions.

Andy said: "The most important thing is to have fun. If you're enjoying it, you get more out of your lessons and your practising. Listen to your coach, that’s very important. That's the two most important things at your age."

Kate first visited the school in January 2018

Kate visited Bond Primary School in person back in January 2018 to see how the Wimbledon Junior Tennis initiative delivers free coaching sessions to children in the London boroughs of Merton and Wandsworth.

For the occasion, she dressed in her one of her sportiest outfits to date, wearing her Monreal track pants, a jacket from PlayBrave and her Nike Air Vapor trainers. We bet she can't wait to get out to some in-person school visits soon so she can join in next time!

