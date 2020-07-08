Floral face masks we predict Kate Middleton would love

When Prabal Gurung - a Kate Middleton-approved designer - joined the #wearadamnmask celebrity challenge, he posted a photo of himself wearing a beautiful floral print face mask of his own design. We're pretty sure that the Duchess of Cambridge, who is famously a huge fan of floral prints – wearing outfits by designers like Gurung, as well as Erdem, Alice Temperley and more – would give that gorgeous bloom-emblazoned face covering a ‘like’!

Left, Duchess Kate wears a floral dress by Prabal Gurung. We're betting she's a fan of the designer's floral face masks, which he showed off, right, as part of the #wearadamnmask challenge on Instagram

And we can’t help but think that Kate would be spoilt for choice if she wants to wear a floral mask, thanks to the array of gorgeous blossom prints that are available these days whether from well-known designers, high street brands or independent labels.

In honour of summer style (and Duchess Kate’s adored floral prints!) we’re going to help you get the Kate Middleton look when it comes to choosing a face mask. So if you’ve ever loved one of Kate’s floral dresses – take a very close look at edit. You just might spy a lookalike face mask version of your favourite Duchess of Cambridge floral print that you can wear yourself.

Shop floral face masks à la Kate Middleton

Midnight Garden face mask, £11.49, Red Bubble

White floral mask, £11, Etsy

Purple floral mask, £12.67, Redbubble

Grey floral mask, £12.65, Zazzle

Red floral mask, £9.99, Etsy

