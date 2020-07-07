Remember when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in June 2019 wearing a stunning ruffled summer dress from Ridley London? Fans instantly fell in love with the floral frock, which featured pretty butterfly sleeves and a frill hem - but the dress was worth £449, and unsurprisingly sold out quickly. Well, royal fashion fans will be thrilled to learn that there's now a bargain dupe on the market - at none other than supermarket Lidl!

Esmara Ladies' Maxi Dress, £9.99, Lidl

The £9.99 dress was first spotted by royal fan @theladyteachersybill on Instagram - and we can't believe the resemblance between the two outfits. Lidl's 'Esmara Ladies’ Maxi Dress' is available to shop in stores - but hurry because we predict a sell out!

Kate wore her own beautiful dress to a photography workshop with her patronage Action for Children run by the Royal Photographic Society, teaming it with her favourite Castañer espadrilles and her hair in flowing curls.

Kate teamed her Ridley London dress with Castañer espadrilles

And with Lidl's bargain dress, the Duchess' fashion fans can do the same - or even pair it with trainers or sandals for a laid-back look.

It's not the first time we've spotted a supermarket version of Kate's iconic dresses. George at Asda's £22 'Pink Satin Bow Neck Tiered Midi Dress' also looks very similar to the Stella McCartney number that the royal wore to her nephew Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's christening.

Pink Satin Bow Neck Tiered Midi Dress, £22, Asda

Since we know the Duchess likes to browse the shopping aisles at her local supermarket, we wonder if she would be tempted by this Lidl bargain? She loves to dress her children in Sainsbury's buys, after all…

