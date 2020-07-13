Kate Middleton’s favourite Temperley London styles are up to 50% off on sale Signature Alice Temperley lace dresses, embroidered looks and pretty blouses are all at reduced price

When it comes to designers that we immediately associate with Kate Middleton, Temperley London is definitely one at the top of the list – and now some of the most Duchess-worthy looks are on sale for 50 percent off!

The British brand’s lace and embroidered dresses and gowns have long been a main staple in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe, whether at important royal engagements at home, or while making a special fashion impression on royal visits abroad.

Temperley London’s gorgeous creations, infused with the designer’s signature ladylike vibe, are feminine, beautiful and perennially in style, making them an excellent investment for any closet. So of course now that it is summer sale season, we had to check out the pieces the royally-approved brand has on offer – and we’ve picked out our favourite looks (and most tempting deals!) to shop.

Kate wore an Alice Temperley blouse during her visit to North America

Duchess Kate has been a Temperley fan for a decade and has often chosen blouses and knits from for the brand for important visits, for example, her trip to Canada with Prince William.

Birdie Blouse, £350 £175, Temperley London

Chime Knit Top, £330 £165, Temperley London

Ethel Silk Ruffle Top, £320 £160, Temperley London

The designer is famous for beautiful dresses, especially prints and embroidery, which are the epitome of effortless sophistication.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an embroidered Temperley outfit while in India

Duchess Kate has been known to select embroidered and print designs by Temperley for some of her most prominent royal tours.

Rosella Bird Dress in royal pink, £450 £225, Temperley London

Rosella Shirt Dress in black, £450 £250, Temperley London

Lace dresses by Alice Temperley are one of the Duchess of Cambridges’ favourite looks for more formal royal events whether on the red carpet or at Buckingham Palace.

For a Palace reception in 2017, Duchess Kate wore a blue lace midi dress with contrasting ribbon tie at the neck

Kate has worn Temperley lace dresses at such prominent evening galas as the National Portrait Gallery gala, the 600th anniversary of her alma mater St Andrews and Sports Ball, in order of Sports Aid, of which she is patron.

Florence Short Dress, available in black or fuchsia, £595 £300, Temperley London

Florence Midi Dress, £795 £400, Temperley London

