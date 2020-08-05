The sweet face masks worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed The Cambridge children are little fashionistas!

The Duchess of Cambridge and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have matching face masks, HELLO! can reveal.

Doting mum Kate stepped out wearing a protective face mask for the first time on Tuesday when she paid a visit to baby bank charity Baby Basics UK in Sheffield.

WATCH: Kate Middleton dons face mask as she launches special children's initiative

Her pretty floral mask was from one of her favourite childrenswear brands, Amaia Kids, and her three young children have the same masks.

The Duchess purchases a lot of George, Charlotte and Louis' clothes from the brand, and Amaia Kids founder, Amaia Arrieta, told HELLO! on Tuesday that she was "very honoured" that the mother-of-three had chosen to wear the mask for the important engagement.

Kate wearing her Amaia Kids mask

The store also stocks a number of children's masks in mini-me versions – and the Cambridge kids no doubt own the smaller sizes.

The adult masks are priced at £15 while the children's versions cost £12.

But Kate's world-famous sense of style isn't the only thing that George, Charlotte and Louis have inherited.

Doting dad Prince William has certainly instilled his love of football into his children, even sharing a hilarious anecdote about their reaction to Aston Villa's victory over West Ham in July.

Last weekend, William hosted an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final on the lawn of Sandringham House to raise awareness of the Heads Up mental health campaign.

Ahead of the game, football fan William shared a side-splitting anecdote about his kids, revealing that he had been "jumping off the sofa" during the match, adding that the youngsters "watched on in horror".

The Prince said: "The nerves were the worst I've ever known them. My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off."

