Kate Middleton's gorgeous floral face mask has an adorable matching children's version

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a protective face mask for the first time on Tuesday, and no doubt her fashion fans will be in love with her pretty floral choice. Kate, who paid a visit to to baby bank charity Baby Basics UK in Sheffield, teamed her face covering with her monochrome Suzannah dress. It's since been revealed that she got her gorgeous mask from one of her favourite childrenswear brands, Amaia Kids, where she purchases a lot of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' clothes.

WATCH: Kate wore a floral face covering from Amaia Kids on Tuesday

Speaking to HELLO!, brand owner Amaia Arrieta told us that she was "very honoured" that Kate had chosen to wear the mask for the important engagement.

Face covering, from £12, Amaia Kids

The store also stocks a number of children's masks in mini-me versions – so we can't help but wonder if Kate and daughter Charlotte own matching designs! There's also some gorgeous Breton striped masks that we could see any of the three Cambridge kids wearing.

Kate chose to wear the Liberty floral print with her Suzannah dress

We bet they'll fly off the shelves – the adult masks are priced at £15 while the children's versions cost £12.

If you fancy snapping up some mummy-and-me masks for yourself, there's plenty of other options on the market, too. We love this star print set from Etsy, which costs £13.70 for the pair.

Matching parent and children face masks, £13.70, Etsy

Tuesday saw Kensington Palace release a further photo of the Duchess from a private engagement back in May, too. Looking lovely in green, Kate showed off another pretty dress from her Boden collection – but sadly it has already sold out.

Princess Charlotte has often worn Amaia Kids in the past

Kate's latest engagement comes after a new survey by charity Little Village revealed that baby banks across the UK have experienced a substantial increase in the use of their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Determined to help, Kate has now persuaded 19 British brands to donate more than 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK.

