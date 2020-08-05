Kate Middleton stuns in fan-favourite Emilia Wickstead dress as she makes surprise new appearance in Wales We'll always love this outfit!

The Duchess of Cambridge is enjoying a busy week of engagements, following up Tuesday's Baby Banks visit with a trip to South Wales with Prince William on Wednesday. The royal couple first surprised locals in Barry Island - where they heard from local business owners about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector - before travelling to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff. For her day out, Kate chose to wear the gorgeous floral Emilia Wickstead dress that she wore to the Back to Nature festival in September 2019.

Kate and William visited South Wales on Wednesday

We bet fans will be thrilled to see Kate wearing this one again! The 'Aurora' dress is unsurprisingly now sold out at most retailers after her first appearance in it - though you can buy a very similar dress at Matches Fashion in limited sizes. It's selling out quickly though!

Emilia Wickstead Aurora dress, £852, Matches Fashion

You can also still purchase a version of the floral dress directly from the designer for £1420. Plus, we've spotted a similar strappy style in the sale at The Outnet - does that print look familiar?

Though it's a different colour, we reckon Kitri's 'Tara' dress gives a very similar look, too. And for £145, it's much more affordable than the royal's designer style!

Kitri Tara dress, £145, Harvey Nichols

Kate teamed her look with her favourite Castañer wedges and left her sun-kissed hair down and wavy. She appeared to be carrying her Mulberry clutch bag and wore her makeup in her usual natural, glowing style.

The Cambridges' latest visit comes as businesses in Wales have started to reopen their doors to the public as lockdown measures have started to ease. The Duke and Duchess heard about the impact that closing has had on the businesses during a typically busy period for the seaside resort, which attracted 424,000 visitors in 2019, and the measures they have put in place to allow them to start reopening in a safe and secure manner.

