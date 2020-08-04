Kate Middleton stuns in newly released photos from secret engagements - and you'll fall in love with her dresses Royal style nailed, as always

The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance in South Yorkshire to pitch in at a baby bank on Tuesday - and as usual, she dressed in an elegant outfit for the important occasion.

WATCH: Kate visits Baby Basics UK in Sheffield to launch initiative

Kate looked lovely in what appears to be the black and white Suzannah dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2019, as she visited the organisation to help unload a pallet of deliveries and sort donations before speaking with families about their experience of baby banks. And in line with new guidelines, she added a face mask, too - we bet royal fans will be rushing to mimic her look.

The Duchess donned a ditsy print face mask

To mark the event, Kensington Palace also released further photographs of Kate at a private engagement back in May, when she visited Baby Basics West Norfolk.

Kate visited another Baby Bank in Norfolk back in May

Wearing a gorgeous green shirt dress from Boden and her white Superga trainers, the Duchess looked in her element as she helped pack up a baby basket. She kept her hair off her face with a chic velvet headband and added hoop earrings, too.

Cotu classic trainers, £55, Superga

While we haven't tracked down Kate's green dress as yet, we have spotted an impressive dupe at Crew Clothing! The cotton midi is made in a remarkably similar print, and has the same tie waist as Kate's - plus it's reduced from £69 to £35 in the sale.

GET THE LOOK: Cotton shirt dress, £35, Crew Clothing

Kate's latest engagement comes after a new survey by charity Little Village revealed that baby banks across the UK have experienced a substantial increase in the use of their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess helped to unpack supplies

Additionally it found that 77% of baby banks desperately need more nappies, mattresses and other products. It also reveals that 9 in 10 baby banks say the outbreak of COVID-19 is making it harder to support families in the way it would want.

The Duchess admitted that she had been moved to tears by the stories of the families she'd met through the organisation, telling volunteers on Tuesday: "It can get very emotional. I remember a couple of the families I met from King's Lynn and I went home and literally burst into tears, their stories were so moving. The struggles they have gone through, the bravery they have shown...in extraordinary circumstances. Helping their families through extraordinary times."

