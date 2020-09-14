Countess Sophie's modern fashion secret revealed

The Countess of Wessex has a stylish secret weapon in her personal team, according to new reports – and it could be the reason behind some of her most beautiful royal outfits over the past few years.

According to the Daily Mail, Sophie has enlisted the help of Pandora Delevingne as her fashion stylist to help her dress for royal events.

Pandora is the mother of model Cara Delevingne, who is also known to be close with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Countess is also said to be working with her friend Georgie Pincus to select her clothing for royal engagements.

Sophie is reportedly working with two fashion stylists

While Pandora is a former personal shopper for Selfridges, Georgie used to run her own fashion styling business, so Sophie is certainly in good hands.

The Countess is now well-known for her signature style of elegant tailoring, characterful accessories and luxurious labels, with royal fans always eager to see her latest outfit.

Her favourite designers include Suzannah London, Victoria Beckham and Emilia Wickstead.

Pandora Delevingne with her three daughters Poppy, Cara and Chloe

Speaking of her working relationship with Countess Sophie, Suzannah London designer Suzannah Crab told HELLO!: "I deal with her [personally], which is really nice. And she also has a lady in waiting who's great to work with, too. She's super supportive."

She added that her favourite bold green dress was actually a big step out of her comfort zone.

Sophie's green Suzannah dress is one of her bolder choices

"She loves neutrals," Suzannah said. "She's got a very soft complexion, a very pretty English rose - and looks amazing in neutrals.

"So to go with the bright green was a real change… but she absolutely embraced the green, it was her idea - and then since then, we made a bright coral skirt with exactly the same pleats as that dress, which she wears with a cream top to various events. It's definitely her silhouette."