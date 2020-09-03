Countess Sophie carries quirky new handbag as she steps out for new appearance She visited the Thames Valley Air Ambulance

The Countess of Wessex stepped out for her first public engagement following the royal family's summer break on Thursday, visiting her patronage Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) at the White Waltham Airfield in Maidenhead.

Wearing a classic and elegant outfit for the occasion, Sophie looked lovely in a pair of blue skinny trousers, a floaty floral blouse and a black blazer – and she carried a gorgeous new handbag, too!

MORE: Queen Rania of Jordan stuns in intricate white gown for beautiful 50th birthday portrait

Loading the player...



WATCH: Sophie visits the Thames Valley Air Ambulance

The top-handle accessory appeared to be made from wicker and featured floral details. We think it's a new piece in her bag collection, which also includes formal clutches, statement animal print and practical totes.

Sophie finished her look with a pair of strappy heels and pulled her blonde hair back into a chic ponytail.

Sophie carried a statement handbag

Her latest engagement comes to mark the 21st anniversary of Thames Valley Air Ambulance. The royal toured the airfield in Berkshire, meeting a crew and viewing the advanced medical equipment on board their helicopter.

MORE: 17 times Kate Middleton's Zara wardrobe left royal fans stunned

She also spent time talking to past air ambulance patients who shared their life-changing experiences about the care they received, ahead of National Air Ambulance Week, which begins on Monday.

A close up of the gorgeous accessory

It was also a poignant visit for the Countess as she was airlifted to hospital from her Surrey home in Bagshot Park, by TVAA in 2001, when she suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

Sophie became patron of the charity in January 2019 and TVAA said in a statement at the time: "Having personally benefited from its expert crew in 2001, the Countess knows only too well how every day, anyone in the community could be in urgent need of the organisation's vital emergency service."