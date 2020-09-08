The sweet story behind Kate Middleton and Countess Sophie's matching bracelets The pair share the same taste in jewellery, clearly!

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex are known to be close friends, and even share similar tastes in fashion.

Both royal ladies love accessorising with elegant jewellery, too, and it turns out that they both own the same bracelet from heritage British brand Halcyon Days, which has a long history with the royal family.

Kate and Sophie have both been pictured wearing the company's 'Maya' bangles, which come in a variety of colours and styles - the Duchess owns the aquamarine version, while Countess Sophie has been spotted wearing the pearl bracelet.

Sophie wearing her Halcyon Days bangle during a visit to Cumbria in 2019

One royal fan spotted the pair's twinning accessories on Twitter, and even speculated as to whether Sophie had gifted the bangle to Kate - though others have wondered whether the Caribbean-inspired piece was given to her by husband Prince William, in honour of their shared love of the island of Mustique.

The description for the aquamarine piece reads: "Our new Maya torque bangle has the blues. Dive into the Caribbean with this latest blue and bejewelled twist on our classic design."

Halcyon Days is a very special company to the royal family, and is one of only fourteen businesses in the world to hold all three royal warrants - supplying goods to the households of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.

Kate owns the aquamarine version

It is the only supplier of 'Objets d'Art' to the royal family, and in the past has created beautiful enamelware for special reasons - Princess Diana commissioned a number of small custom-made boxes from Halcyon Days to give to her hosts and team members during official overseas trips.

Prince William and Prince Harry chose to feature some of the boxes in a display to commemorate their mother's life at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Maya Bangle, £115, Halcyon Days

Clearly the brand holds very special significance to the royal family, and no doubt Kate and Sophie love wearing their own pieces from its jewellery collection, which was launched in 2010.

The Maya bangles cost £115 and are also available in emerald green, red, cobalt and turquoise to name a few - we wonder if their royal jewellery collections boast more bold shades?