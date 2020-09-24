Princess Anne's ultra-chic outfit features surprising twist The royal is known for her fashionable ways

Princess Anne visited George Watson’s College in Edinburgh yesterday, to officially open their new Junior School building, and for the occasion, she added a colourful twist to her all-grey suit.

MORE: Princess Anne's incredible birthday gift revealed

Looking as sharp as ever in the sharp co-ord and navy gloves, the Princess Royal made her outfit pop with a beautiful multi-coloured scarf that could be seen peeking out from beneath her blazer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne unveils surprising decor inside Gatcombe Park home

Gold, red and blue, the show-stopping patterned accessory complemented Anne's muted look, adding an even greater air of elegance to her outfit.

Throughout her life, the Princess has been seen sporting chic scarves, which are one of her favourite ways to pep up a look.

But our favourite of all has to be the silk patterned necktie she wore on her first solo Royal Tour in 1971.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte: when will the royal wear her first tiara?

The Princess listened in on pupils’ lessons as HRH toured the learning spaces, and visited the school’s new library 📚 pic.twitter.com/o8x9aNSy8B — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 23, 2020

Princess Anne looked so stylish

RELATED: Rare throwback photos reveal Princess Anne's surprising fashion choice

To mark the Princess Royal's 70th birthday in August, the royal family shared a series of incredible throwback photos of Anne throughout the years, including some of her touring Kenya.

During a Blue Peter appearance to discuss her work with Save The Children volunteers in Africa, Anne wore a pair of leather over-the-knee boots which she paired seriously stylishly.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles in Kenya

In a black and white image from the Blue Peter broadcast, Anne had paired her favourite, fashion-forward boots with a smart skirt, white shirt and knotted a silk patterned scarf around her neck.

So chic!

A tweet accompanying the photos explained: "In 1970, The Princess Royal became associated with one of her first charities, as President of @savechildrenuk.

"HRH visited Save The Children volunteers in Kenya during her first solo Royal Tour in 1971, and the trip was broadcast by Blue Peter. #PrincessRoyalAt70".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.