Princess Anne wore a beautiful outfit for a royal outing on Wednesday
Princess Anne visited George Watson’s College in Edinburgh yesterday, to officially open their new Junior School building, and for the occasion, she added a colourful twist to her all-grey suit.
Looking as sharp as ever in the sharp co-ord and navy gloves, the Princess Royal made her outfit pop with a beautiful multi-coloured scarf that could be seen peeking out from beneath her blazer.
Gold, red and blue, the show-stopping patterned accessory complemented Anne's muted look, adding an even greater air of elegance to her outfit.
Throughout her life, the Princess has been seen sporting chic scarves, which are one of her favourite ways to pep up a look.
But our favourite of all has to be the silk patterned necktie she wore on her first solo Royal Tour in 1971.
Princess Anne looked so stylish
To mark the Princess Royal's 70th birthday in August, the royal family shared a series of incredible throwback photos of Anne throughout the years, including some of her touring Kenya.
During a Blue Peter appearance to discuss her work with Save The Children volunteers in Africa, Anne wore a pair of leather over-the-knee boots which she paired seriously stylishly.
Princess Anne and Prince Charles in Kenya
In a black and white image from the Blue Peter broadcast, Anne had paired her favourite, fashion-forward boots with a smart skirt, white shirt and knotted a silk patterned scarf around her neck.
So chic!
A tweet accompanying the photos explained: "In 1970, The Princess Royal became associated with one of her first charities, as President of @savechildrenuk.
"HRH visited Save The Children volunteers in Kenya during her first solo Royal Tour in 1971, and the trip was broadcast by Blue Peter. #PrincessRoyalAt70".
