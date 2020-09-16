We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The royals have been wearing some stylish face coverings during some of their public visits, but the Princess Royal has taken it one step further with her own personalised mask.

In photos shared by her patronage Citizens Advice Harlow, Princess Anne, 70, can be seen wearing a white face covering embroidered with her royal monogram with its initial A and the crown emblem (known as a coronet), above it.

READ: 10 best face masks for people who really love the royals

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get inspired by royals wearing face masks

The charity tweeted: "We were delighted to welcome our Patron, HRH, The Princess Royal to @cabharlow on Friday 11th September 2020 to discuss the work we do for the #Harlow community & to present certificates to our long standing volunteers."

The Queen's only daughter, who is known for her frugal fashion sense, won praise from royal fans for her face covering on Twitter, with one calling it the "best looking mask" they'd ever seen and another describing it as "fabulous".

We were delighted to welcome our Patron, HRH, The Princess Royal to @cabharlow on Friday 11th September 2020 to discuss the work we do for the #Harlow community & to present certificates to our long standing volunteers. #teamharlow pic.twitter.com/35u2dlzCnC — Citizens Advice Harlow (@CabHarlow) September 15, 2020

You too can have your own personalised face mask, like Princess Anne, available to buy from Etsy, with your name, initials or even Bride and Groom, if it's your wedding day.

The £7.87 face coverings also come in a variety of colours to suit your style.

Personalised face mask, £7.87, Etsy

The Princess is not the only royal who has sported a face mask at an official engagement.

Back in August, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a pink floral mask from Amaia and the £15 item flew off the shelves.

While Kate's face covering is still sold out, there are a number of other designs available from Amaia's website, which are also stocked in kids' sizes.

MORE: Princess Anne's £1,300 per month London flat revealed: see inside

The Duchess of Cornwall wore a face mask for the first time during a visit to the National Gallery and Boots Piccadilly store in July.

At the time she opted for a blue Liberty print covering with peacock feather detailing made by couture designer Fiona Clare.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.