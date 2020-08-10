Rare throwback photos reveal Princess Anne's surprising fashion choice The Princess Royal has always been a style icon

Happy birthday, Princess Anne! The Princess Royal, who will celebrate her 70th birthday on 15 August, has always been a style icon.

The official Royal Family Twitter account is taking a walk down memory lane this week in order to mark the landmark occasion – and it's got us reminiscing about Anne's best fashion moments.

WATCH: The Queen on Zoom with Princess Anne

One forgotten look in particular really surprised us – and we can't wait to see more.

The tweets read: "Today we’re looking back at The Princess Royal’s twenties. #PrincessRoyalAt70

"In 1970, The Princess travelled with her parents and brother on her first Royal Tour to Australia and New Zealand Flag of AustraliaFlag of New Zealand. To date, HRH has undertaken over 480 official overseas engagements."

In 1970, The Princess Royal became associated with one of her first charities, as President of @savechildrenuk.



HRH visited Save The Children volunteers in Kenya during her first solo Royal Tour in 1971, and the trip was broadcast by Blue Peter.#PrincessRoyalAt70 pic.twitter.com/AlxE4kAZpU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 10, 2020

One of her most iconic looks to date? It has to be from her first solo Royal Tour in 1971. During a Blue Peter appearance to discuss her work with Save The Children volunteers in Kenya, Anne wore a pair of leather trousers. Yes, you read that right!

"HRH visited Save The Children volunteers in Kenya during her first solo Royal Tour in 1971, and the trip was broadcast by Blue Peter. #PrincessRoyalAt70".

In the black and white image from the Blue Peter broadcast, Anne had paired her leather trousers with a smart white shirt and knotted a silk patterned scarf around her neck. So chic!

Just last week, Anne made another fashionable outing, proving she'll always be the queen of unexpected trends.

The Princess Royal visited soldiers from the Royal Logistic Corps in Northern Ireland, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of 321 Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Squadron.

Wearing an on-trend, ditsy floral dress underneath one of her trademark tweed blazers, Anne mixed old and new to perfection. We love it!

