Princess Anne celebrated turning 70 with the release of three striking new official portraits on Saturday. The Princess Royal's stunning pictures were shot by celebrated photographer John Swannell at Gatcombe Park, her private Gloucestershire home, and there was one special detail that caught royal fans' eyes.

In one portrait, Anne is seen wearing a Sue Palmer emerald green dress and a dazzling gold ribbon knot brooch, set with 12 diamonds.

The Princess Royal's choice to wear the brooch, which she has owned for five decades, for such a public occasion is a nod to her love of recycling clothing.

The gorgeous item has actually been in her jewellery box since at least 1969 and is one of her most treasured accessories.

The Princess Royal has owned the brooch for over 50 years

Anne was first photographed wearing the classic piece when the Royal Family welcomed Apollo 8 mission Commander, Colonel Frank Borman, to Buckingham Palace in 1969.

The Queen's daughter has also worn the brooch for several other high profile outings, including in Washington D.C. in 2014 and the ANZAC Day service in 2015, and accessorised her outfit for Royal Ascot with the dazzling jewel in 2016.

Anne also wore the brooch for the ANZAC Day service in 2015

The brooch has also been her statement piece of choice for Easter Sunday services at Winsdor in both April 2017 and 2018.

One thing's for certain, Anne has been a style icon for decades. From wrap dresses to bright colours and even turban style hats, the fashion-forward royal has been on top of the hottest fashion trends before they even took off.

