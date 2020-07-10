Princess Anne looks elegant in cream coat during in-person visits in Gloucestershire The Queen's daughter visited a primary school and swimming pool

The Princess Royal wrapped up in a chic cream coat as she carried out a day of engagements in Gloucestershire on Friday. The 69-year-old royal looked elegant in the collarless ensemble, which features covered oversized buttons and a braided trim.

READ: Kate Middleton just wore the most adorable tennis print dress for her new appearance

The collar of her pale green and pink striped shirt was styled over the top of her outerwear and she accessorised with a gold circular brooch. Princess Anne teamed her coat with a pair of navy trousers, matching gloves and a small shoulder bag.

If you love Princess Anne's latest look, which is perfect for those cooler summer days, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street brand, L.K.Bennett London has a similar style for £125. Wear it with the matching trousers or team it with denim for a more relaxed look.

Millie cream jacket, £125, L.K.Bennett

The Queen's daughter visited Lydbrook Primary School to see how pupils are learning about nature and wildlife outdoors. Princess Anne, who has four grandchildren of her own, spoke to children while they were pond dipping, before opening their new Wellbeing Garden.

Princess Anne spoke to pupils at Lydbrook Primary School

The Princess then stopped off at Bathurst Pool to celebrate 100 years since it first opened to the community, where she met volunteers and committee members, and unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

The royal lives on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and has begun to carry out in-person engagements again since lockdown measures have been eased in the UK.

MORE: John Lewis is selling a near-identical version of Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress

The Princess at Bathurst Pool

A documentary about the Princess is set to air this summer in honour of her 70th birthday on 15 August. The 90-minute ITV film Princess Royal: Anne At 70 will give viewers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to her public and private life and will feature interviews with some of her closest family members, including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.