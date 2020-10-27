Countess Sophie stuns in beautiful jewellery as she makes surprise new appearance She attended a virtual meeting from her home

The Countess of Wessex made a new appearance from her home of Bagshot Park on Monday, looking lovely in a pretty jewellery set of a necklace and earrings.

Sophie attended the Inclusive Peace 'Pitches for Peace: Rethinking Inclusive Peace Processes' meeting, which saw her give some opening remarks in an inspiring speech.

"I'm really delighted to have been invited to address you before this event Pitches for Peace gets underway," she said to the camera.

WATCH: Countess Sophie speaks at 'Pitches for Peace: Rethinking Inclusive Peace Processes'

"Everyone attending this meeting today knows and understands the genuine importance and need for our mission," she added.

"My hope is that these discussions will form the basis for moving the dial towards real progress in supporting the objective of increased participation by women at peace negotiations around the world."

Sophie wore a beautiful necklace and earrings for the virtual discussion

From the video, we can see that the Countess wore a chic round neck black top or dress, with her hair pulled back into her signature low ponytail. She wore a pretty bronze eyeshadow and finished her makeup look with a neutral lipstick.

Sophie was spotted carriage driving in Windsor on Saturday

Her appearance on Monday came after she emerged from self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Sophie was also pictured carriage driving in the grounds of Windsor Castle with one of her aides, wearing a cosy brown jacket, a matching hat and dark trousers.

The royal recently took the decision to self-isolate

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on 9 October that the Countess was "not experiencing any symptoms" but was "following all relevant government guidelines".

It's understood that Sophie quarantined at her Bagshot Park home - the Surrey mansion that she appeared from virtually on Monday. She lives there with her husband Prince Edward and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.