Countess Sophie just stunned us with her chic colour-block outfit She made a joint appearance with husband Prince Edward

The Countess of Wessex attended another public engagement with her husband Prince Edward on Thursday, and she dressed up for the occasion!

The royal couple visited Vauxhall City Farm, and despite the outdoor activities, Sophie opted for a beautiful colour-blocking look – wearing an elegant cream coat, plum jumper and gorgeous olive green flared trousers.

Edward and Sophie also posed for some smiling pictures at the farm, with the Countess also showing off two of her favourite Halcyon Days bangles, which the Duchess of Cambridge also owns.

WATCH: Sophie and Edward's fun farm visit

Sophie wore her blonde hair in a chic low ponytail and wore a soft coral lipstick with her signature natural makeup look, too.

The Earl and Countess visited the farm on Thursday in order to see their community engagement programmes in action - joining staff, volunteers, local residents and schoolchildren as the farm marked the start of Black History Month.

Sophie rocked a colour block look with tonal shades

The couple met schoolchildren participating in the farm’s programme of educational activities for Black History Month, with teachers and students sharing stories and poems about important figures in black history.

They also met graduates of the farm’s New Shoots programme, which helps equip unemployed young people with the skills to gain employment, and provides access to career guidance, mentoring and training.

Kate also loves this colour combination!

We can't help but notice that Sophie's latest look is also similar to a colour-combination Duchess Kate has worn in the past.

Kate also wore a maroon knit and khaki green trousers for a visit to the National History Museum in October 2019 – they're certainly royally-approved shades!