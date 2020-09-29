Countess Sophie stuns in colourful stripes as she makes surprise new appearance

Fiona Ward
The Countess of Wessex looked beautiful in her bold striped Gabriela Hearst dress for a surprise appearance on Tuesday! See the pictures
The Countess of Wessex stepped out for another public appearance on Tuesday, looking beautiful in a Gabriela Hearst dress as she joined a virtual roundtable with the UK's minister of the armed forces.
We're in love with Sophie's new designer dress, from designer Gabriela Hearst – who the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of.
MORE: Prince George's £40 shirt had the cutest wildlife detail for David Attenborough
Made of a fine knit fabric with bold blue stripes, the fit and flare midi dress looked gorgeous on the royal, who teamed it with a neutral shoulder bag and a pretty pendant necklace.
WATCH: Countess Sophie's stunning style file
The Ministry of Defence shared the smiling pictures on Twitter, writing: "Today HRH The Countess of Wessex joined a virtual roundtable with Minister of the Armed Forces @JSHeappey and members of Civil Society organisations to discuss the continued integration of Human Security into military operations."
Sophie looked beautiful in her Gabriela Hearst dress
Sophie's beautiful new frock is the 'Capote' wool-blend dress from Gabriela Hearst, which sells for £1,195.
MORE: Kate Middleton wows in skinny jeans and chunky boots at surprise Scouts appearance
Of course, Duchess Kate also recently stepped out in a new dress from the designer – the royal pair are twinning!
Gabriela Hearst Capote dress, £1,195, MyTheresa
Kate chose a chic denim shirt dress for her recent meeting with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace – the 'Marley' dress featured a button-up silhouette with pearlescent buttons running along the side, plus a waist belt with a metal clasp.
Kate also recently wore Gabriela Hearst
Sophie's latest appearance comes after she stepped out at a Surrey farm last week, rocking an outdoorsy look in skinny trousers and Dubarry boots.
SHOP SIMILAR: Fine knit dress, £80, Jigsaw
The pictures were shared on the royal family's social media pages, and a number of fans couldn't resist commenting on Sophie's elegant and practical outfit.
"She looks lovely in English country attire," one wrote, while another added: "She looks so beautiful and so at home in the countryside - a rose in England's garden!"
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.