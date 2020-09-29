Countess Sophie stuns in colourful stripes as she makes surprise new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex stepped out for another public appearance on Tuesday, looking beautiful in a Gabriela Hearst dress as she joined a virtual roundtable with the UK's minister of the armed forces.

We're in love with Sophie's new designer dress, from designer Gabriela Hearst – who the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of.

Made of a fine knit fabric with bold blue stripes, the fit and flare midi dress looked gorgeous on the royal, who teamed it with a neutral shoulder bag and a pretty pendant necklace.

WATCH: Countess Sophie's stunning style file

The Ministry of Defence shared the smiling pictures on Twitter, writing: "Today HRH The Countess of Wessex joined a virtual roundtable with Minister of the Armed Forces @JSHeappey and members of Civil Society organisations to discuss the continued integration of Human Security into military operations."

Today HRH The Countess of Wessex joined a virtual roundtable with Minister of the Armed Forces @JSHeappey and members of Civil Society organisations to discuss the continued integration of Human Security into military operations. pic.twitter.com/KqqEeXby0F — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 29, 2020



Sophie looked beautiful in her Gabriela Hearst dress

Sophie's beautiful new frock is the 'Capote' wool-blend dress from Gabriela Hearst, which sells for £1,195.

Of course, Duchess Kate also recently stepped out in a new dress from the designer – the royal pair are twinning!

Gabriela Hearst Capote dress, £1,195, MyTheresa

Kate chose a chic denim shirt dress for her recent meeting with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace – the 'Marley' dress featured a button-up silhouette with pearlescent buttons running along the side, plus a waist belt with a metal clasp.

Kate also recently wore Gabriela Hearst

Sophie's latest appearance comes after she stepped out at a Surrey farm last week, rocking an outdoorsy look in skinny trousers and Dubarry boots.

SHOP SIMILAR: Fine knit dress, £80, Jigsaw

The pictures were shared on the royal family's social media pages, and a number of fans couldn't resist commenting on Sophie's elegant and practical outfit.

"She looks lovely in English country attire," one wrote, while another added: "She looks so beautiful and so at home in the countryside - a rose in England's garden!"

