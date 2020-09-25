Countess Sophie stuns in skinny trousers and knee-high boots at surprise new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex made a surprise appearance at a Surrey farm on Thursday, looking happy and relaxed in her outdoor attire!

Arriving in chic skinny trousers, a soft roll-neck jumper and ankle boots, the royal made sure to add a raincoat and knee-high Dubarry boots as she was shown around Coverwood Farm.

The pictures were shared on the royal family's social media pages, and a number of fans couldn't resist commenting on Sophie's elegant and practical outfit.

Sophie looked lovely in navy blue as she arrived at the farm

"I always appreciate the way she goes quietly about her work… Our farmers need our support now more than ever. And she looks lovely in English country attire," one wrote.

WATCH: Sophie talks the Queen's colourful style

Another added: "She looks so beautiful and so at home in the countryside - a rose in England’s garden!"

Sophie's Dubarry boots are of course a royal staple for royal engagements, and the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne are also big fans of the styles for outdoor engagements.

She added her Dubarry boots later on

We think the Countess wore the 'Clare' boots on Thursday, which cost £349 and feature brown leather panels.

She also added a pretty pendant necklace and her round circle stud earrings.

She added silver jewellery to her look

Thursday's visit came as part of Sophie's work as patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations, hearing about the the importance of local food production, the challenges faced by farmers as a result of coronavirus and the opportunities facing farmers and food producers to meet the growing interest in supporting and buying locally and sustainably.

Her farm visit wasn't her only engagement this week – on Wednesday, she volunteered at the newly opened DEBRA store in Martins Heron, Bracknell, Berkshire to support individuals and families living with the skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Looking lovely in pink trousers and nude heels, she opted for a smarter look this time – but we're loving every aspect of Sophie's royal wardrobe!

