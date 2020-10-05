We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked beautiful in a colour-blocking outfit as she stepped out for an engagement with her husband Prince Edward on Thursday.

In fact, some royal fans noticed that she had sweetly co-ordinated her look with the Earl of Wessex! Both chose to add muted green touches to their outfits – with Edward wearing a classic jacket and Sophie choosing a beautiful pair of Galvan London satin trousers.

One fan wrote on Instagram: "Great couple and they represent the family so well! I love the way her slacks match his jacket!" while another added: "[They] complement each other with the green."

WATCH: Edward and Sophie's sweet farm visit

The royal opted for the 'Matte Satin High Waisted Trousers' from the royal-approved brand, which she teamed with her elegant MaxMara coat and a contrasting maroon knit.

The Earl and Countess co-ordinated in green

Edward and Sophie also posed for some smiling pictures at Vauxhall City Farm, where they learned about the organisation's community engagement programmes in action - joining staff, volunteers, local residents and schoolchildren as the farm marked the start of Black History Month.

Galvan London matte satin flares, £535, Farfetch

The Countess also wore two of her favourite Halcyon Days bangles, which the Duchess of Cambridge also owns.

Sophie's chic flares cost £535 – but if her designer pick is out of your budget, we've spotted some similar styles online.

Khaki wide leg trouser, £15, Pretty Little Thing

Weekday wide leg trousers, £55, ASOS

Green wide-leg trousers, £25, ASOS

Busy Sophie also made another public appearance on Sunday – showing off her sporty side by joining Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap’s Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon.

Wearing her running leggings, the Countess, who has been patron of Mencap since 2004, ran the first 1.5 miles with Tomas in a show of support for the charity and its work to change attitudes around learning disabilities.

Sophie ran a rainy 1.5 miles at the Virtual London Marathon on Sunday

She said: "It was an honour to join Tomas even just for a small part of his triumph today, as he completes the London Marathon in support of Mencap. Tomas has shown what people with a learning disability can achieve with the right support. He is an inspiration!"

