Duchess Camilla recycles bold tartan coat for special appearance The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in blue

The Duchess of Cornwall made a style statement for her first in-person appearance of 2021 with her husband Prince Charles.

The royal couple visited The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Wednesday, and Camilla was pictured wearing a stunning blue outfit – perhaps a tribute to the NHS.

Her bold coat featured a blue and red tartan design with a contrasting black collar and statement buttons down the front.

The Duchess has actually owned the jacket for a number of years; she opted for the same outfit in 2015 for a tour of the Art Worker's Guild, and again in 2016 during an engagement for The National Literary Trust. She also re-wore it in December 2020 for a visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

On several of those previous occasions, the 73-year-old layered the coat over a red ruffle blouse, which could be partially seen poking out of her sleeves.

However, Camilla's latest appearance was more understated, with the royal choosing a white blouse and one of her favourite pairs of black knee-high boots. As always, she finished her look with a pair of pearl-encrusted earrings and a black handbag.

Charles and Camilla met patients and staff at the hospital

During their visit, Camilla and Charles witnessed the COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to vulnerable patients and thanked some of the 250,000 hidden heroes who have taken part in the clinical vaccination trials.

Speaking with Nicki Cadwallader, 50, who had her vaccine as part of a trial for cancer patients, the Duchess said: "It's a good thing. It doesn't hurt.

The Duchess of Cornwall paired the coat with a red blouse in 2015

"I was waiting for it to be done and they said 'it has been done'. It was painless. It was brilliant.

"It's very good when it's over as you feel more secure. Panic over."

The Duchess was clearly delighted to have received her COVID-19 vaccination earlier this month, especially after Charles contracted coronavirus last March. Speaking of her experience, Camilla later told vaccination trial staff: "I leapt for joy. I didn't feel anything. I'm eternally grateful for everything."

