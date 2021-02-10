Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations Clarence House confirmed the news to HELLO!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have both received their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

It is not known which vaccine the royal couple received, but a spokesperson for Clarence House said: "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations."

Charles, who contracted coronavirus last March, previously admitted that he would have the jab, but was "way down the list" to receive it.

"I think I’ll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one before it gets to my turn. I’m some way down the list and will have to wait," he told staff during a visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in December.

Charles revealed he suffered from mild symptoms but lost his sense of smell and taste as he spoke about his personal experience of contracting coronavirus last June.

During a visit to the same hospital, Charles spoke to Jeff Mills, 47, a healthcare assistant from Cheltenham General Hospital, about contracting Covid-19.

Both Charles and Camilla have received their first jabs

Mr Mills said: "He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste, and sort of still felt he's still got it now."

Charles isolated for seven days while wife Camilla, who did not test positive for the virus, quarantined herself for 14 days in line with medical advice. It was later revealed that Prince William too had contracted the virus, although he did not go public with the information at the time.

Last month it was confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip both received their Covid-19 vaccinations. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations."

A royal source confirmed to HELLO! that their vaccinations were administered by a Household Doctor at Windsor Castle.

