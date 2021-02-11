10 most expensive royal jewellery pieces of all time The royals wouldn't want to lose these stunning pieces!

It's no secret that the royal family own some dazzling items of jewellery! From Kate Middleton's favourite bracelet to Meghan Markle's wedding tiara, royal ladies often wow fans with their beautiful accessories during special occasions.

While it's clear they're not from your average high street store with affordable price tags, it's not known exactly how much they cost – until now!

With the help of Roseanna Croft Jewellery, OnBuy.com has valued some of the British royal family's jewellery. Take a look at the most expensive pieces, ranked by price...

WATCH: The Queen's magnificent jewellery collection

The Queen's Oriental Circlet tiara: £6 million+

Topping the list is Her Majesty's Oriental Circlet Tiara, with an estimated price tag of over £6 million – so it's no wonder the monarch has only worn it once during a visit to Malta in 2005!

Originally designed by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1853, the headpiece was inherited by her granddaughter Queen Alexandra, who replaced opals with rubies. It was passed down to the Queen Mother, who wore it on multiple occasions, and then Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

Queen Mary's fringe tiara: £5 million+

The Queen, Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice all wore this stunning tiara on their wedding days! Thought to cost over £5 million, the diamond headpiece was made by Garrard for the monarch's grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1919.

But did you spot the slight gap in Her Majesty's headpiece on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947? The frame of the tiara supposedly snapped on the morning of the nuptials and a court jeweller had to fix it.

Queen Mary's diamond bandeau: £2 million

Costing a cool £2 million is the Queen Mary diamond bandeau, which was worn by Meghan Markle on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018.

First created for the Queen's grandmother Queen Mary back in 1932, it features a detachable floral-shaped brooch, given to Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the County of Lincoln. Queen Mary bequeathed both the bandeau and brooch to the Queen on her death in 1953.

Queen Alexandra's wedding necklace: £300K

In 1863, Queen Alexandra was given a pearl parure from Garrard that included a coronet, tiara, necklace, brooch and earrings, which were worth a total of £13,680 – what a wedding gift! Today, it would be £300,000.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing the show-stopping piece at a 2018 state banquet.

Queen Mary's choker bracelet: £250K+

Perhaps one of Kate Middleton's favourite pieces is Queen Mary's choker, which she often wears as a bracelet. It is believed to be worth upwards of £250,000 – not something you'd want to slip off your wrist!

Duchess of Cornwall's Cubitt-shand tiara: £250K

From the Duchess of Cornwall's family collection, the diamond floral tiara – worth £250K at auction – belonged to the Duchess of Cornwall’s grandmother. Camilla wore it for her wedding to Andrew Parker Bowles, before giving it to their daughter Laura Lopes for her 2006 nuptials.

The Queen's Brazilian aquamarine necklace: £150K+

The Queen was gifted a diamond and aquamarine necklace and earrings set from the people of Brazil for her coronation in 1953. With nine octagon Aquamarines in a diamond scroll setting, the necklace is now worth over £150,000.

Queen Mother's maple leaf brooch - £100K+

The Canadian Diamond Maple Leaf Brooch was given to the Queen Mother by her husband King George VI in the spring of 1939 when the couple made a state visit to Canada.

Made by Asprey, it features diamonds set in platinum, formed in the shape of the sugar maple tree leaf, the national emblem of Canada. It is thought to be worth at least £100,000.

Queen Alexandra's amethyst heart necklace: £50K+

How beautiful is this heart necklace, which is valued upwards of £50,000? Made out of pearl, diamond and amethyst, the necklace was a wedding gift from Queen Mary to Queen Alexandra.

The Queen's four-strand pearl necklace: £25K+

It may have been gifted to the Queen by the Japanese Government, but the four-strand pearl necklace has been a hit with both Princess Diana and Duchess Kate. With cultured pearls and a platinum and diamond clasp, it is valued at over £25,000.

