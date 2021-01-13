Duchess Camilla stuns in elegant new portrait for special launch We love this royal outfit!

The Duchess of Cornwall has released a beautiful new portrait to mark the launch of her Reading Room project, which will officially begin on Friday.

Looking elegant in her pinafore dress and floaty white blouse, Camilla rocks her usual glossy blow-dry and flawless makeup in the candid shot, which is thought to have been taken at Clarence House.

The royal also has pretty brooch pinned to her outfit, which is difficult to identify in the angle of the photograph.

IMAGE: Jennifer Pattinson for The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room

Camilla is encouraging fans to engage with reading during the UK lockdown with her latest project, and will reveal four new book recommendations on Friday. We can't wait!

WATCH: Duchess Camilla's stylish moments

It comes after she first announced the news in December, when she released another beautiful portrait to launch the initiative - which will explore the world of books and literature on Instagram.

After the four titles released on Friday, there will be further reading lists and exclusive content from the authors themselves, including videos, pictures and commentary.

Camilla released another stunning portrait in December. IMAGE: Hugo Burnand

The Duchess has often spoken of the importance of reading, and sent a heartfelt message in April as she shared her reading list with royal fans.

"Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said 'There is no friend as loyal as a book'. In these challenging times, when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh," she said.

Camilla holds seven patronages related to literature

Among Camilla's previous reading recommendations are classics such as Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, as well as Travels On My Elephant, a memoir penned by her late brother, Mark Shand.

In a series of Instagram stories on Clarence House's social media account at the time, Camilla gave her reasons behind each book she'd selected, saying that her brother's travel tome "always brings a tear to my eye."