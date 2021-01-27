Duchess Camilla wears diamond gift from the Queen in stunning new appearance Camilla marked Burns Night with a beautiful poem

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant in her latest appearance, which saw her wearing a beautiful thistle brooch as she marked Burns Night with a video on social media.

The sweet clip shows Camilla reciting her favourite Robert Burns poem, My Heart's in the Highlands.

Wearing one of her favourite ruffle neck blouses, a chic blazer and her usual fresh and flawless makeup, we couldn't help but be drawn to the sparkling diamond jewels on her lapel.

WATCH: Camilla recites her moving poem on Burns Night

The Diamond Thistle Brooch was in fact one of the Queen Mother's go-to pieces - she would often pin it to her hat for formal visits. The jewel was later passed on to the Queen when her mother passed away in 2002.

It's not known when the brooch was loaned to Camilla, but the Duchess didn't debut it publicly until 2015. It is still a fairly rare piece, and we haven't seen the royal wear it often - so we were thrilled to see it during her latest appearance.

The Queen Mother wearing her diamond thistle brooch in 1946

A closer shot of the brooch, taken during the Duchess' 2015 visit to New Zealand, shows that it is studded with glittering diamonds in varying weights - with some larger stones set into the leaves and smaller sparklers making up the details of the thistle flower. Simply stunning.

Camilla gave a personal quote to go alongside her latest video, saying in the caption: "Please keep going, stay strong, stay safe – and carry the inspiring spirit of Burns Night with you throughout the year!"

A closer look at the beautiful brooch

The post was met with plenty of appreciative comments from royal fans, many of whom complemented the eloquent reading.

"Thank you HRH for this lovely poem by Burns. Sad, but it does bring back nice memories, with the hope of visiting the highlands once again," one responded, while another added: "Love the brooch and the poem."