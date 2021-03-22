Queen Letizia spotted without her unique engagement ring - here's why Have you seen her diamond wedding band?

Queen Letizia of Spain loves to accessorise her chic royal outfits with unique jewellery, but she doesn't really wear her engagement and wedding rings like most royal women.

Most of the time, she instead chooses to wear her Karen Hallam gold-plated ring, which is thought to be very special to her. Sometimes she wears it on her index finger, and other times on her left ring finger.

A recent appearance prompted royal fans to notice the absence of Letizia's engagement band. "I noticed she is wearing a fashion ring but not her wedding ring, why do you think that is?" one commented on Instagram.

A newly-engaged Letizia shows off her engagement band in 2003

The Spanish Queen's engagement band is actually quite unusual - it's studded with sparkling baguette diamonds rather than featuring a larger centre stone.

Loading the player...



WATCH: the most iconic engagement rings

It hasn't been seen since 2012 - and while it's been reported that Letizia decided to stop wearing it due to its connections to Iñaki Urdangarin, who is currently serving a prison sentence for his involvement in a scandal known as the Nóos case, it's never been confirmed.

The Spanish Queen doesn't wear her engagement ring or gold wedding band

The royal always liked to be non-traditional with her jewellery, however, and often changed which finger she would wear her diamond band on.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia celebrated their beautiful royal wedding on 22 May 2004.

The monarch often prefers to wear her Karen Hallam gold-plated ring

The marriage between the then Crown Prince Felipe and Letizia Ortiz came as a surprise to many, as the royal couple, who had met at a dinner party held by a mutual friend, had been secretly dating for a year before their surprise engagement announcement.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, making Letizia a princess – and then, a decade later, when Felipe ascended the throne, a Queen.