Duchess Camilla wears luxurious jewellery gift for new appearance Did you spot it?

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever for a new engagement alongside the Queen on Friday - and her jewellery has a sweet story behind it, too.

Both looking beautiful in blue, the two royals took part in a video call to recognise and thank volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service, as the charity marks one year since the launch of the NHS Volunteer Responders Scheme.

Camilla wore her pastel blue pleated dress by Fiona Clare, and you can just make out that she is wearing her Golden Kiwi pendant from Jens Hansen - which was a special gift dating back to a trip to New Zealand in 2015.

Camilla joined the Queen for a virtual meeting with hard-working volunteers

The Duchess loves to wear the $689 (or £498) necklace, which was given to her by the Mayor of Nelson in November of that year.

Pictures from the event show how thrilled she was with the 18ct yellow gold pendant, which is a stylised interpretation of the national symbol of New Zealand, the rare Kiwi bird.

Camilla loves her Golden Kiwi necklace

Meanwhile, the Queen also looked beautiful in her blue floral dress, which she teamed with her pearl pendant brooch - which dates back to the original Duchess of Cambridge's collection.

Her Majesty and the Duchess heard from RVS volunteers and NHS Volunteer Responders about their experiences, before paying tribute to everyone across the UK who has given up their time to support their communities through the pandemic.

She was given the beautiful jewellery by the Mayor of Nelson Rachel Reese

Praising the work of the 12.7 million people in the UK who have stepped forward to volunteer since March last year, The Queen said: "I think it’s wonderful work. Thank you to everybody - and all the others too who have been volunteering. It has been a great help."

Camilla added: "Thank you all very much for all you've done throughout the year, throughout the pandemic. We couldn't have done without you."