The Queen's sentimental gift to Meghan Markle revealed

Meghan Markle has revealed that the Queen gifted her some beautiful jewellery when she went on her first royal engagement with her
Meghan Markle revealed that she has a warm relationship with the Queen during her candid interview with Oprah, telling her that she was gifted some beautiful jewellery during her first official engagement with Her Majesty.
Saying that she has always been "warm and inviting", the Duchess said that the Queen gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the pair's first joint engagement together, and that the monarch also shared her blanket in the car while travelling together between visits.
The Queen presented Meghan with earrings and a necklace before their engagement together
It's not confirmed whether the earrings are the pair Meghan wore during the engagement in June 2018 - which saw the pair visit Chester on the royal train - though it would make sense, since they feature a beautiful pearl and diamond detail, and were confirmed to have been gifted to her by the Queen at the time.
Meghan went on to wear the pretty studs at a number of royal engagements.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US on Sunday night.
Meghan spoke to the US host about stepping into life as a royal, addressed rumours of a rift with her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, and talked about handling life under intense public pressure.
A close-up of the pearl earrings Meghan wore during the engagement
The two were then joined by Prince Harry as they spoke frankly about why they made the decision to step back from royal duties, his relationship with members of the royal family and their hopes for their new life in the US.
The couple also revealed they're expecting a baby girl this summer.