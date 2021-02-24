Meghan Markle's incredible sapphire and diamond ring revealed Have you spotted this before?

The Duchess of Sussex recently appeared alongside her husband Prince Harry at Spotify's Stream On event - looking beautiful in a lemon print Oscar De La Renta dress.

But did you spot her beautiful pink sapphire ring? Pregnant Meghan sported the gorgeous jewel - which has a band studded with diamonds - on the middle finger of her right hand.

The beautiful piece is from Canadian jewellery brand Ecksand, and the Duchess was first pictured wearing it during her pregnancy with Archie, during her appearance at the Endeavour Fund awards in February 2019.

Meghan's unique ring is made in recycled 18ct yellow gold, with 6 carats of rose cut pink sapphire and 0.2 carats of diamonds around the band. We bet it has the most beautiful sparkle!

The royal has a number of pieces from ethical jewellery house Ecksand, including a statement pair of earrings and some bold emerald rings.

Meghan's beautiful ring is from Ecksand

Of course, Meghan's most famous piece of jewellery is her stunning engagement ring, which features a central diamond from Botswana and two further diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

Meghan later redesigned the gorgeous ring by adding smaller diamonds around the yellow gold band, which is clearly a look she loves.

Meghan also owns a stunning diamond pinky ring

The Duchess also debuted a new sparkler in October 2020 in an elegant black and white portrait with Prince Harry.

The sizeable diamond, which she wore on her pinky finger, is a custom Lorraine Schwartz design, created from a gift of diamonds that the royal couple received from the Middle East.

Page Six also reported that Meghan had a pair of earrings made from the same set - here's hoping we see her wearing them soon...