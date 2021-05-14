Lady Amelia Windsor looks stunning for ethical underwear campaign Princes Harry and William's cousin is passionate about sustainable fashion

Lady Amelia Windsor has often put her name to ethical and sustainable fashion collections, and now she's collaborated with underwear brand Alexander Clementine on a gorgeous two-piece set.

The label shared some beautiful shots of Amelia wearing the pink and red set on Instagram, giving fans a little more insight into their partnership.

"Over the past six months we’ve had the absolute pleasure of working closely with @amelwindsor to bring her own spin on our classic triangle bra and thong to life. We're so grateful Amelia chose to collaborate with us on something that captures both the fun we’ve had and her passion for sustainability," the caption read.

The beautiful and ultra comfy-looking set costs £36 for the bra and £34 for the matching thong, and is made from sustainable seaweed, which uses much less water than cotton during production.

Amelia has said about the collaboration: "It’s been fascinating to learn about the positive use of seaweed as a material for underwear. The endless health benefits to people’s skin due to the vitamins in the material are remarkable - as is the fact that it uses 97% less water to create than cotton.



Amelia has designed a beautiful underwear set

"I have loved working with Freya and Alex - we have had many a happy time discussing designs and ideas together and becoming friends in the process. From walking round Hampstead Heath to having a drink in the pub. This collaboration has been a labour of love and created with all the energy of London."

In the candid photos, Amelia looks fresh and flawless as she poses in the sunlight wearing the beautiful set - with her blonde hair in effortless beachy waves. Royally-approved underwear? We predict a sellout...