Duchess Camilla stuns in funky printed shirt dress at official hospital visit The royal delights in a new outfit...

It has been a very busy week for the Duchess of Cornwall. Fresh from her appearance alongside husband Prince Charles at the State Opening of Parliament, the very next day she headed to Whittington Hospital.

The Duchess is Patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children’s Charity, and at the hospital, she met patients, hospital staff and Roald Dahl nurses on the occasion of International Nurses' Day.

WATCH:Duchess of Cornwall helps to plant roses in hospital garden

Camilla looked radiant as she arrived, wearing a stunning navy blue shirt dress that was emblazoned with feather print detail. How chic? Her makeup looked as flawless as ever and her hair was teased into her trademark bouffant style.

During her visit, the Duchess was introduced to representatives from departments of the hospital including ICU. She then headed to the staff room and met with senior members of the Roald Dahl Charity Team including Felicity Dahl, wife of the late author, Roald Dahl, for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Camilla looked amazing in her feather-print shirt dress

At the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, Camilla looked glowing. She decided to wear white - a colour that really suits her complexion. Her dress and coat were incredibly elegant and she added a coordinating cream hat with a white ribbon around the rim. We also loved the way she rocked her favourite pointed toe Chanel pumps.

The mother-of-two has been wearing this particular iconic style of shoe for over a decade and it's easy to see why - not only are they classic and go with pretty much anything, it has also been suggested they have sentimental value, too. Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. Too cute!