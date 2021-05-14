Kate Middleton's stunning new pearl earrings already have a waitlist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful as ever during her Wolverhampton engagements with Prince William on Thursday - and did you notice she was wearing a gorgeous new pair of pearl earrings?

Kate's new jewels are from British brand Freya Rose, and unsurprisingly, fans were quick to snap up the 'Mini Hoops with Detachable Pearls', which cost £95. Currently, the earrings are only available to pre-order from the brand, no doubt because of the infamous 'Kate effect'.

The gold hoops can be worn with or without the pearl drop details, so no doubt the royal will wear them a number of ways - just like she does with other customisable pieces in her collection. Handy, eh?

KATE WEARS: Mini hoops with pearls, £95, Freya Rose

If you're itching to get the royal look now, we have spotted some similar styles to Kate's new earrings. Marks & Spencer's 'Brushed Metal Pearl Effect Hoop Earrings' look very familiar, with some added colourful beads for a summery look, and there are a number of Etsy sellers that offer some great versions, too - as well as these gorgeous buys from Abbott Lyon.

SHOP SIMILAR: Pearl Droplet Mini Hoops, £49, Abbott Lyon

SHOP SIMILAR: Pearl earrings, £41.95, Shlomit Ofir @ Etsy

Brushed Metal Pearl Effect Hoop Earrings, £12.50, M&S

Pearl earrings, £19.39, Penny's Crafts @ Etsy

Kate loves her pearls and has a number of items in her collection, from more affordable pieces to gorgeous gems that come from the Queen's own jewellery vault.

She styled her newest earrings with a Tory Birch silk polka-dot blouse, paired with her figure-flattering flares from Jigsaw and an elegant navy coat by Catherine Walker.

Kate looked beautiful in her Tory Burch blouse

She also added her 'Panama' wallet from Smythson, which she first debuted in 2018.

With their engagements, Prince William and Kate marked Mental Health Awareness Week - a subject close to their hearts - as they visited three local organisations, which support children and young people with their mental health and wellbeing.

