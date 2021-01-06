Lady Amelia Windsor shares never-before-seen photo of back tattoo The glamorous royal showed off the stunning design

Lady Amelia Windsor surprised fans on Wednesday, when she shared a rare photo showing the details of her gorgeous back tattoo.

Taking to Instagram, the model posted a glamorous photo which showed her looking over one shoulder with her blonde hair hanging loose and a slight smile on her face.

On her shoulder blade, a simple and stylish monochrome design of a tiger could be seen, with its head just hidden by the strap of her white sleeveless top.

The Duke of Kent's granddaughter captioned the stunning picture: "Tiger’s always got my back."

Her followers were quick to compliment Amelia's ink, with a couple expressing their admiration in puns.

"Looking fierce," one commented, while a second wrote: "Lookin good and feline good."

Others simply shared how lovely they found the look, with their comments including: "So gorgeous," and: "Beauty [heart emoji]."

The 25-year-old also has tattoos on her wrists and ribcage, and has long been known for her fabulous sense of style.

Tatler magazine once named her "the most beautiful member of the royal family" and she went on to become a contributing editor at the upscale fashion publication.

The royal showcased her stunning tattoo on Instagram

She can often be spotted on the front row at many of the top designers' fashion week shows.

Back in September, the young royal jetted off to Paris for a glamorous fashion party in honour of the Louis Vuitton stellar jewellery line.

Amelia looked beautiful in a monochrome shift mini dress from the French fashion house, with coordinating loafers and handbag.

The generous star is happy to share the wealth, however, and last year gave some of her gorgeous designer items to a celebrity sale in honour of Oxfam.

Joined the likes of Kate Moss, Naomie Harris and Poppy Delevingne, Amelia donated clothing (including a an Emporio Armani leather jacket) to the Vestiaire Collective X Oxfam Secondhand September charity sale.

