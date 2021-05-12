The Countess of Wessex's new dress has the prettiest detailing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, to celebrate International Nurses Day 2021, the beautiful Countess of Wessex headed to Frimley Park Hospital where she greeted staff and patients alongside her husband, Prince Edward.

We adore the royal's stunning new look. She rocked a dazzling navy blue midi dress by ME+EM that had an on-trend pleated skirt, and a built in, zip-up top. Clever, right? It gave the whole getup a sports luxe vibe and we think she looks fabulous in it.

WATCH: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comments on the Queen's colourful style

As always, Sophie added an abundance of classic accessories to make the look her own; a pair of tan ankle boots, a snakeskin clutch bag, gold statement earrings and she finished the look off with a stone-coloured duster jacket. Perfection!

Her trademark blonde locks were teased in a sleek and straight finish and she wore minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Sophie looked beautiful in her navy dress

Pearl Zip Knitted Pleat Dress, £250, ME+EM

Navy is a great shade on the royal - it's a welcome change from black and always gives a high fashion edge. One of our favourite navy dresses the royal has stepped out in has to be the Azzedine Alaia dress she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding back in 2018.

Get the look!

Pleated knit dress, £35, Monsoon

The flattering fit and flare shape of the frock was embossed and had a funky crochet neckline. The design expertly cinched the royal in at the waist, and flared out to a full, floaty skirt. Priced at a whopping £2290, it's a timeless design and is definitely one of her favourites; she's re-worn it on a number of occasions.

Pleated V-neck midi dress, £125.97, Scotch & Soda

Also in 2018, the royal held a fashion event at Buckingham Palace for the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project. Sophie, looked incredible in a black pencil skirt, cut with a fishtail hem that was embossed with a red rose print. She said of her style: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time."

